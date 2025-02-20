Man, What A Woman from Clay Hess

Throughout his long career, bluegrass veteran Clay Hess has consistently been associated with music of the highest quality. Whether performing as a sideman with the likes of Ricky Skaggs and Sierra Hull, as a member of bands like Mountain Heart and now Seldom Scene, or leading his own Clay Hess Band, he brings high level bluegrass wherever he goes.

A new single dropped last week, Man, What A Woman, a grassy remake of one that Shawn Camp recorded in 1993, written by Camp and Roger Dean Miller. Shawn cut it in a sprightly, country honkytonk style, and says that he loves Clay’s new recording.

“I’m honored to have my song, Man, What A Woman, recorded by Clay Hess! I co-wrote it with my ol’ friend Dean Miller.

It sounds great! If I didn’t know better, I’d think we wrote it just for him.

Give it a listen!”

The song title largely gives away the theme of this joyful, love-fueled number. Giving it the grass are Hess on lead vocals, guitar, and mandolin, Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle, and Zak McLamb on bass. Darrell Turnbull and Clay add harmony vocals.

Check it out…

Man, What A Woman is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact Wilson Pickins Agency to obtain an airplay copy.