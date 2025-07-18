Man on the Moon video from Tray Wellington

Award-winning banjoist Tray Wellington and his talented band have a new single and accompanying music video released today. It’s a song he wrote and sings called Man on the Moon, which showcases Tray’s more experimental approach to the banjo and bluegrass music.

Even as a still young man, Tray has been named as an IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist, and has won the Steve Martin Banjo Prize. As a teen he was touring with Cane Mill Road, and then studied in the bluegrass program at ETSU. Now living in Nashville, he is making his own music in a city not always known for embracing innovation.

For Wellington, this new song is close to his heart, with a message of hope for people suffering on their own.

“Man on the Moon is a personal song about navigating everyday struggles, especially with mental health, and how those struggles are so often hidden beneath the surface. I wrote it to let people know they’re not alone, and that it’s okay to speak up. You deserve to be heard, and there are people out there who want to support you.”

Tray is assisted here by Jonah Howard on guitar, Ella Jordan on fiddle, and Nate Sabat on bass

Have a look/listen to Man on the Moon.

Man on the Moon is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers may contact Tray for an airplay copy.

It will also be included on the upcoming Tray Wellington EP, Spacial Awareness, coming August 8.