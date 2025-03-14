Man at the Crossroads from The Seldom Scene

Surviving now into their 54th year, The Seldom Scene has become a beloved bluegrass institution. And like many bands that make it into five decades plus, they soldier on without any of the founding members, all save one now deceased. But they take this legacy with the seriousness it deserves, and continue recording new music in the style of their predecessors.

Today releases their latest album – which by our count, is number 24 – Remains To Be Scene, on Smithsonian Folkways Recordings. The current band – Dudley Connell on guitar, Fred Travers on reso-guitar, Lou Reid on mandolin, Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle, and Ronnie Simpkins on bass – have dedicated it to original Scene banjo man Ben Eldridge, who left the group in 2014 and passed away last spring.

To mark the release, let’s have a listen to one of the tracks, one called Man at the Crossroads, sung by Travers, which he says he has been hoping to record for years.

“I have known of this song for a long time. It was written by my friend and neighbor, singer-songwriter David Norris, and I have always wanted to record it.”

It’s one about someone longing to find a home, but paralyzed from taking the steps that might get him there, reflecting the long tradition of incorporating folk songs into the Seldom Scene repertoire.

Have a listen…

Man at the Crossroads, and the full Remains To Be Scene album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from the artists on bandcamp. CDs and vinyl LPs can be purchased from the label.