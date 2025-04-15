Mama’s Boy from Women of Kelley

Here’s a new single from Women of Kelley, a family band of a different sort, consisting of veteran bluegrass singer/songwriter Irene Kelley and her two adult daughters, Justyna and Sara Jean Kelley. The group was formed as Irene had so enjoyed working with Justyna on recent projects, and wanted to include Sara Jean as well.

Working with producer Shannon Sanders they have released Mama’s Boy, a fast-moving grasser written by the three Kelleys with Shannon Sanders on a topic about which women have complained for generations. To wit, a man with some growing up to do, who expects a romantic partner who takes cares of everything for him, the way his sainted mother at home had always done.

Irene described for us how the song came to be.

“Here’s a little barn burner on a subject lots of gals have brought up for discussion. Our producer, Shannon, came up with the song title. We all laughed and said, ‘oh yeah, we gotta write that one!’

We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed writing and recording it.

The song logo makes for a fine tattoo, and we’ve got some temporary tattoos we’re gonna offer at our shows, just to make it that much more fun.”

Mama’s Boy is driven by the banjo and reso-guitar of Matt Menefee, and fiddle from Billy Contreras, two of the hottest pickers in Nashville today. They are further assisted by Ethan Ballinger on guitar and mandolin, and Vickie Vaughn on bass. The various Kelleys share lead and harmony vocals throughout.

Have a listen in this graphic video.

Mama’s Boy is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.