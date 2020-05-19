Mama What Does Heaven Look Like There from Troy Engle

Troy Engle’s has been a familiar face in the bluegrass world for quite some time. The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and bandleader grew up in southern Pennsylvania, where his love for the music first took root. But he moved to Nashville to try his hand in the business once he became skillful enough to pick and sing with the best of them.

For more than a decade he toured with top bluegrass and country acts like Larry Sparks, Patty Loveless, Buddy Jewell, The Isaacs, and Eric Church, and served as a sideman with numerous grassers who needed a fill-in for the road or the studio. Engle also befriended Tom T and Dixie Hall, and spent a good bit of time writing with them over his 12 years in Nashville.

Now back home in Pennsylvania, Troy is picking and singing with his own band, Southern Skies, and is about to release a new album containing a dozen songs that he wrote with the Halls, called Fox Hollow Memories.

A debut single is available now, a tender ballad called Mama What Does Heaven Look Like There. There’s sadness in the song, but the lyrics convey the hope of eternal life in the form of a request to a mother passed on for a report from the other side. Troy sings the lead, with backup vocals provided by The Isaacs.

You can hear a sample in this video snippet.

The single is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and Troy is offering a free download to anyone who signs up for his email list.

Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.

Fox Hollow Memories is set for wide release on May 22.