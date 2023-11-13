Mama Said String Band honors WWII veterans with Fall in Love video

Louisville’s Mama Said String Band has created a special music video – more of a short film – in honor of veterans, released this past Saturday based on their latest single, Fall in Love.

The video hearkens back to the 1940s, and shows a couple falling in love when that meant more, as the band says, “than swiping left or right.” They are pictured as young lovers and then as an older married couple at their lovely lake home, and the project was filmed and edited with a Veterans Day release in mind.

Mama Said String Band is David O’Neal on fiddle, Katie Caudill on bass, Kaitlin Farmer on guitar, and Kris Potts on mandolin. All four sing, with Katie taking the lead on Fall in Love.

For this video, Tommy Baker directed with Jeremy Fothergill producing. Everyone worked so hard on the project that the band wanted to credit the actors individually.

1940’s Richard – Chris Riethmeier

1940’s Jean – Nicole Woodruﬀ

Present Richard – John Mark James

Present Jean – Judy Litlefield

Clayton Luce served as Art Director, Chloe Brown as Stylist, Molly Morgan handled Wardrobe, Dave Wate was Gaffer, and Herschel Zahnd worked behind the scenes.

Have a look/listen…

The song comes from the current album, Seasons of Change, from Mama Said. Both are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.