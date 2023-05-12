Malpass Brothers festival at Denton in full swing

Denton FarmPark for Malpass Brothers festival – photo by Troy Pope

Back for their second year after Doyle Lawson’s retirement, the Malpass Brothers are working overtime as hosts for the annual Mother’s Day weekend bluegrass festival at the Denton FarmPark in central NC. The classic country band is performing each day of the three-day event.

Lawson shared, “Can’t make it over, but I miss seeing all the folks who come to Denton.”

Thursday’s line-up featured Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, Nothin’ Fancy, and Caroline Owens.

Owens, who lives in Denton, shared some personal insight after coming off stage. This was her fourth time appearing on the bluegrass festival at Denton FarmPark. “I live about 10 minutes from here. It’s harder to play to hometown folks. I was so nervous. I thought I was going to pass out.”

On Thursday afternoon, Taylor Malpass interrupted Mulder’s set to make a brief and humorous service announcement. “If anyone is missing a husky, it’s up at our record table. He’s really friendly, has a lot of fur, two ears, and a tail.”

Friday’s schedule features Appalachian Road Show, Lonesome River Band, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, and Larry Efaw & the Bluegrass Mountaineers.

Chris Malpass expressed, “I’m again blown away with the kindness of the Denton FarmPark, and from the friends and fans that come out to support this festival. Every time we play here it’s like coming home to family. We hope the folks know how much we love them all, and we know it wouldn’t be possible without each and every fan. We had folks come this year from all over America. It has been amazing first few days.”

“I didn’t think last year could be topped, but I think we’re doing it,” younger brother Taylor added.

FarmPark co-owner, Karen Miller, noted, “We are up 75 campers. It is the biggest turnout that we have had this early for our festival. The weather has been perfect. We are blessed.”

Saturday’s show will include Authentic Unlimited, Little Roy & Lizzy, Deeper Shade of Blue, and a final set with Jimmy Fortune.

Denton FarmPark is located at 1072 Cranford Road, Denton. For more information, call 336-859-2755 or visit their website.