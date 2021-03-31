Mallory Hindman to The Kevin Prater Band

The Kevin Prater Band has announced the addition of fiddler Mallory Hindman to the group. She will perform with Kevin and company at all their 2021 show dates, helping Prater continue his mission of preserving the traditional bluegrass sound.

Mallory, only 16 years old, comes from Reader, WV, and has been playing fiddle this past eight years. Her grandma, Vicki Glasscock, gave her her first fiddle for Christmas one year, and she has been sawing away ever since. On top of her fiddle studies, Hindman has been taking classical violin lessons for five years, and is currently in a dual enrollment program for high schoolers at Glenville State College.

Prater says that it’s a treat to bring her on board.

“I am proud and honored to have Mallory as part of the band. It is a rare thing to find a young woman with the love and passion for bluegrass music that she has, and also the talent to play it. I am excited to watch her grow and learn as we travel the roads together. “

Mallory can’t wait to see shows start again this summer, and get out there with Prater and his group.

“I look forward to learning and participating in every new experience that occurs in my musical future, and am excited about my first touring band job with The Kevin Prater Band.”

She joins Kevin on mandolin and lead vocals, Jake Burrows on banjo, Gary Isenhour on guitar, and Cole Spears on bass.

Here’s a video Mallory posted on YouTube last year playing Cafton’s Blues.

Check the Kevin Prater Band web site for their show dates this summer and beyond.