Makin’ Tracks To Macon from Starlett & Big John

Rebel Records has a third single this month from their hot new signees, Starlett & Big John, taken from their current album, Living in the South. They have also released a music video for the title track.

Makin’ Tracks To Macon is a fun grasser, written by Barney Rogers, that is sung as a duet between Starlett Boswell and Big John Talley. It tells the story of a long haul trucker driving peaches during the summer, who is eager to get back home after his run.

Talley says this one almost got away from them.

“Before the prep of our very first album, Till The End Of The Road, Barney Rogers shared a few of his original songs with us including Makin’ Tracks to Macon. We were truly blown away with it and immediately said we wanted it. It checked all the boxes we look for in a great bluegrass song: a traditional bluegrass feel, a catchy melody and a fun upbeat story of life on the road for a hard working man. What more could you ask for!!!

Unfortunately, Barney said an IBMA award winning artist had put a ‘hold’ on the song for his next release. We were heartbroken, but were extremely happy to record another cut of his we loved, Till The End of the Road, which ended up being the title track and first single from our very first album.”

As the fates would have it, the aforementioned artist didn’t end up recording this song, so it found a place on Living in the South. With Talley on guitar and Boswell on bass, support comes from David Carroll on banjo, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin, and Ron Stewart on fiddle.

It’s a good’n. Have a listen…

Living in the South, the title track, is a slower, more reflective number looking at small town life in the southern US, written by Starlett and Big John. The video shows them performing the song, recorded with that same lineup, though Will Clark is seen on mandolin.

Both songs are included on the Living in the South album, available now from popular download and streaming services, and CD resellers online.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.