Make Hay While the Moon Shines from Rebecca Frazier

Singer, songwriter, and feisty flatpicker Rebecca Frazier is up with a new single this week, supported by a raft of Nashville super pickers.

It’s a new song she wrote with Bob Minner and Jon Weisberger carrying the intriguing title, Make Hay While the Moon Shines, which Rebecca tells us emerged from the excitement of a late night jam.

“‘Make hay while the sun shines’ is a call for getting work done in the daylight. But when the moon rises, it’s time to savor the moment and cut loose. Inspired by a full moon picking party in the fall, Make Hay While the Moon Shines evokes moonlit anticipation and high spirited, light-hearted mirth and shenanigans on a farm as the day is drawing to a close.

I had a blast getting together with Jon and Bob to write this song. With three bluegrass musicians in a room, things can get a little crazy and silly—we couldn’t stop laughing as we were throwing in double entendres and exploring creative ideas. I adore the bluesy and fun melody we came up with, and I love the spirit of yodeling through the hook!

Bill Wolf was the natural producer for this track, given his history with bluegrass, Tony Rice, and the legendary musicians on the track. It was Bill’s idea to gather Béla Fleck, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Barry Bales, and Josh Swift. Bill kept it lighthearted and fun.

This was the first song we laid down with Béla , Sam, Barry, and Stuart. I think these guys read the mood and nailed it right away. When Bill asked the guys to build the spirit of the barn scene with their climactic improvisation, I think they provided that energy and then some! I love the way this song came together, from start to finish.”

You could think that Frazier might get lost among all that pickin’ power, but she hangs with the big boys throughout with confident rhythm and lead guitar, not to mention penetrating vocals, supported by Shelby Means singing harmony. Just like she belongs there, which she does.

Have a listen…

Make Hay While the Moon Shines is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.