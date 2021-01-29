Magnolia Drive signs with Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Magnolia Drive, a contemporary/traditional bluegrass band from southern Mississippi.

The quartet performed a virtual showcase during the 2020 World of Bluegrass convention, and impressed everyone with their vocal and instrumental abilities. Specializing in a throwback sound from the 1970s and ’80s, these guys shine on both classic and original bluegrass.

Mark Hodges of Mountain Fever is clearly enthused about his latest signees.

“In less than a week two prominent members in the bluegrass community reached out to me independently and suggested I have a listen to Magnolia Drive. Listening, it was like hearing the Country Gentlemen or The Lost and Found stepping out on stage again. With their great harmony and superb original songs, they form a unique sound that’s easy to get behind.”

All the members of Magnolia Drive come to the band with decades of experience in the world of bluegrass. They are led by banjo picker and tenor singer Don Robinson, who has been a part of the Gulf Coast music scene for quite some time, working with bluegrass, country, and Gospel groups. He is joined by Steve Nowell on bass and Mike Nowell on guitar, both likewise veterans of the bluegrass who had played together before with Perfect Tymin’. Cory Burton plays mandolin, and started out at the age of ten with his family’s bluegrass act.

Here’s a video taken from their WOB showcase set, one Don wrote called I Won’t Call You.

A new record is nearing completion now, and Mountain Fever expects to have a debut single in March.