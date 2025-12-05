Magnetic phone holder for guitar from Barleybeam

Are you a guitarist who uses their phone to remember chords or lyrics, or perhaps for following printed music or tablature? Or someone who has such a person on your gift list?

You may be interested in this new product from Barleybeam, a phone holder that keeps the phone in place magnetically, which mounts easily on the body of your guitar. Though the web site shows it mounting only on a guitar and ukulele, one imagines that it would also work on mandolin and most banjos.

Soft pads on the inner surface of the clamp will prevent scratching of the instrument finish, and it can be locked in place. The actual phone cradle can be rotated so that you can place it in the best orientation for reading.

It’s a simple device, perfect for pickers who hate to bring a music stand to a jam, or bend over to read off a phone while you’re playing.

The device is offered for sale online for $24.99, with discounts for multiple units.