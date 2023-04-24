Maggie From The Mountains – new single from Ben James

RBR Entertainment has a new single from Ben James this month, co-written by his label mate Billy Droze.

Ben came to wide attention as a member of the final edition of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, with his high tenor singing and big smile on stage. He became a member of the Dailey & Vincent touring band, where he remained until last month, and has also signed with RBR who will be releasing a solo project for him in the near future.

Maggie From The Mountains was written by Billy Droze and Jim Parker about Ben and his wife, Maggie. The couple met at the Doyle Lawson bluegrass festival in Denton, NC, and a brief courtship led to their marriage.

James says it was an instant hit with him.

“I loved this song when Billy (Droze) called and asked how I met my wife. It has such a catchy tune that I think people will love. I think this is one of those tunes that will just get stuck in your head.”

Droze, President of RBR Entertainment, agrees

“Maggie From The Mountains is an ode to young love, and is spot on for where Ben is in his life having just married his sweetheart, Maggie. To me, it’s reminiscent of early Mountain Heart. Melodically, the song feels like a late ’90s grass tune with impeccable musicianship. This is sure to get you singing along!”

Supporting on the track are Bryan Sutton on guitar, Ron Stewart on banjo, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Ben Isaacs on bass, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and producer Josh Swift on reso-guitar. Mike Rogers sings harmony.

It really is a catchy number, and Ben James et al deliver a memorable single. Check it out.

Maggie From The Mountains is available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.