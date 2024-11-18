Made It All Up – Sociograss

Whether or not Sociograss actually lives up to the title of their current LP, Made It All Up, is a matter of conjecture, but one thing is certain — this Scottish band knows how to share some rousing revelry that’s well capable of lifting some spirits and even encouraging some folks to dance.

The band, which features Ben Errington (fiddle/vocals), Tim Leslie (guitar/banjo/vocals), Mark Hand (mandolin/vocals), Alex Riach (fiddle/vocals), Conal McIntosh (bass/vocals), and James Wright (banjo/vocals), more or less maintains that jolly, jocular attitude throughout, with songs such as Mousetrap Rag, Sucker, Dirty Business, and Henderson Street Breakdown setting up a merry mood, courtesy of their lively trappings and spirited singing. That’s not to say the band don’t take a respite. The reflective sounds of Merry Comedown and Made It All Up offer some mellower melodies and a calm, considered performance.

Ultimately, all six musicians work well in sync and provide perfect instrumental acumen through a combination of verve and versatility. Squirrely Riders offers but one obvious example. At nearly nine-minutes long, it shifts between sounds, first starting with a rapid-fire delivery that then shifts into a slower mid-tempo sequence, and eventually reemerges wholly reenergized as it races towards a frenzied and furious conclusion. The instrumental medley Red Prairie Dawn/Grey Owl offers further finesse, with fiddles setting the pace before mandolin and banjo join the fray in order to maintain the momentum.

Ultimately, Sociograss not only offer allegiance to their form, but also add a new dimension to that traditional tapestry as well. Their unabashed enthusiasm, clear talent and sheer tenacity show that they’re a band to be reckoned with, in addition to being ones to watch. From the Highlands of Scotland to the peaks of Appalachia, Sociograss provide a seamless transition that stays true to each of those origins. One thing is certain; when it comes to possessing skills and savvy, you can’t simply make it all up.