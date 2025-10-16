Maddie Dalton to Rick Faris Band

Rick Faris has announced the latest addition to his touring band in the person of Maddie Dalton on bass.

The Missouri native recently completed two years on bass with Sister Sadie, and had worked previously with her family in That Dalton Gang back home.

Maddie says that this is a good fit for her, and that she’s excited for this next chapter.

“I’m so thrilled to be joining Rick’s band! I’ve been a major fan for years, and it feels so full circle. Rick is one of my all-time favorite bluegrass singers, and I’ve never enjoyed singing with someone more. I can’t wait for folks to hear this band in the coming year.”

Dalton joins Faris on guitar and lead vocals, Gibson Davis on banjo, and Henry Burgess on bass.

“Maddie is an incredible musician and singer who brings tremendous energy and musical depth to the stage. She’s the perfect fit both musically and personally. Watching her, Henry, and Gibson grow into such amazing players has been inspiring, and the chemistry we’ve already found on stage has been electric.”

Here’s a look at the band at World of Bluegrass in Chattanooga last month.

Rick and the band will be touring throughout this year and next in support of his current Dark Shadow Recording project, Life’s Parade. Keep an eye on their schedule online.