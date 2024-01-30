Maddie Dalton suffers knee injury at SPBGMA

Maddie Dalton, bass player with Sister Sadie, suffered an injury this past Saturday in the lobby of the Music City Sheraton hotel during the SPBGMA convention in Nashville.

She was at SPBGMA to be a presenter with her bandmates on the Bluegrass Music Awards show, and fell in the lobby beforehand and dislocated her knee. As one would have expected, the jamming chaos in the lobby continued unabated.

Sister Sadie provided a brief statement on the incident.

“We are immensely grateful for the quick response of the emergency services and the support of the SPBGMA community during this unexpected event. Sister Sadie and the SPBGMA family kindly ask for your thoughts and well wishes for Maddie’s swift and full recovery.

We will provide updates on Maddie’s condition and her journey back to the stage as they become available. In the meantime, we encourage the bluegrass community to keep Maddie in their thoughts and to continue celebrating the rich heritage of bluegrass music, a testament to the strength and resilience that Maddie herself embodies.”

Maddie is the newest member of Sister Sadie, who just keep on crankin’ out hits on the bluegrass charts.

We surely join with all in the bluegrass world in saying, “Get better soon, Maddie!”