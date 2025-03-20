Maddie Dalton leaving Sister Sadie

Maddie Dalton with Sister Sadie at DelFest – photo © Rob Laughter

Maddie Dalton, the talented young bassist with Sister Sadie, has announced that she is leaving the group after two seasons touring with them.

In a statement this afternoon she explains her thinking about parting ways with such a busy band, and tells us that she isn’t leaving bluegrass behind.

“After much reflection and consideration, I have arrived at the decision to step down as the bassist for Sister Sadie. These women have inspired me to new heights, and I respect them so much.

The past two years have been an extraordinary journey filled with remarkable opportunities and performances that I will forever cherish.

A Grammy nomination, IBMA awards, and a SPBGMA Bassist of the Year Award have all been accomplished within this incredible frame. I will treasure these memories for as long as I live.

However, there comes a time when we need to do what feels best for us and our personal growth and fulfillment. Making such a life-changing decision has not been easy, but I am confident that this is the right moment for me to take that step.

As I look ahead, I am very excited about what this next chapter of my life holds, and what new opportunities are out there! My schedule is open, and I’m looking forward to session work, fill-in gigs, and any exciting projects that come my way.”

Dalton says that she is currently bouncing back and forth between Nashville and Missouri, where she grew up, depending on where the work takes her. In addition to bass, Maddie also sings and plays guitar and fiddle, so she should be able to fit in wherever anyone needs her.

We’ll certainly keep an eye on this young bluegrass professional.