Luke McKnight to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records has announced the signing of Nashville vocalist and mandolinist Luke McKnight to the label. This talented artist has a long history in bluegrass music and has a new album ready for release in the near future.

Luke actually comes from bluegrass royalty, as the grandson of mandolin maestro and bluegrass icon Jesse McReynolds. As a teen and a young man, Luke performed as a member of Jim & Jesse and The Virginia Boys, and he took that opportunity to learn the tricky crosspicking style his grandfather pioneered on the mandolin. After leaving Jesse’s group, he formed and performed with a band called McReynolds Tradition, including two of his cousins, as well as a solo artist.

After a career as a firefighter and a turn as a bus driver, McKnight is ready to return to the world of bluegrass music he learned as a boy.

Luke says that he is eager to get his new music out to the market, and offers a tease of what will be included.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. It’ll be released as soon as possible.

Content-wise, you never know. I don’t consider myself a traditional bluegrass artist per se… you never know what I’m gonna come up with. I’m not a big fan of ‘genre.’ I just don’t like the word. I’m just a fan of good music.”

Expect more details on a new Luke McKnight album in the near future.