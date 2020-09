Bonfire Music Group has chosen Lucky Man from Steve Thomas and Time Machine as their latest focus single. The song appears on the band’s current album, All of These Years.

It’s a feel good, up-tempo number written by David Lee and Dave Turnbull, originally recorded as a slow moving ballad by Montgomery Gentry in 2006. Steve and the gang make it into a full on grasser, with strong harmonies and instrumental solos by the band.

Here’s a taste…

The Time Machine is Steve on mandolin, fiddle and lead vocals, with Curtis Vestal on bass, Chris Wade on banjo, Josh Matheny on reso-guitar, Jason Owen on guitar, and Brad Benge on snare drum.

Lucky Man, and the full All of These Years album, are available wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.