Low Down & Lonesome from Tidalwave Road

With a name like Tidalwave Road, you might expect a group to be from along the Atlantic or Pacific coastline. But no, this contemporary bluegrass quartet comes from Williamsburg in southeastern Kentucky, and they have that hard mountain sound.

Ben Parker is on banjo and lead vocals, Carlie Parker on mandolin and harmony vocals, Robert Sulfridge on guitar, and Daniel Parker on bass. It was Carlie who gave the band their name, having grown up on Tidal Wave Road in Rockholds, KY. He thought it was a cool name for a band, and he was right.

Signed now to Pinecastle Records, Tidalwave Road has a new single, a song from Rick Lang and Jeff Daugherty called Low Down & Lonesome, about how a breakup can have very different impacts on the two lives involved.

Speaking jointly, they say of this song…

“Low Down & Lonesome tears open the circle of emotions that a couple goes through as their relationship ends. As one heart feels emptiness to the point of almost succumbing to death from an unexpected broken heart, then rising to the top of a mountain with a new love, the other heart starts out happy and tumbles to sadness.

We were immediately attracted to this song. Drop D tuning has always been conducive to Ben and Carlie’s vocals, and the melody gave us freedom to explore the bluesy side of bluegrass with our instrumentation.”

Have a listen…

Low Down & Lonesome is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.