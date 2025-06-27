Lovin’, Fightin’, Losin’ Sleep – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

If there ever was an album title that summed up bluegrass music, it would definitely be the name of the latest release from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers on Billy Blue Records. Mullins says himself in the liner notes that Lovin’, Fightin’, Losin’ Sleep “screams bluegrass.” Not only does the title reflect that, but the material itself, ranging in different emotions and common life scenarios, captures all of bluegrass music’s greatest elements.

The opening track, Time Adds Up (If You’re Lucky), was written by Missy Raines and Tim Stafford, with lyrics that are centered around just how quick the passage of time really is. This song is also a fine showcase of Joe Mullins’ natural tenor voice, and the harmonic blend he has with guitarist Adam McIntosh and mandolinist Chris Davis. Along with these three gentlemen, the Radio Ramblers also consist of Jason Barie on fiddle and Zach Collier on bass. The group is joined throughout the recording by Mike Rogers on percussion.

While Something To Look Forward To and The Good Ole Days focus on the positive emotions surrounding a romantic partnership, Circling the Drain is the polar opposite as it talks about the bitter end of a relationship. Written by Mullins and Jerry Salley, this song is the perfect fit for the Radio Ramblers’ traditionally-oriented sound. It’s Morning Already by Lisa Moore also falls into this category as well.

Cancellation Blues by Mullins is an instrumental which allows every member of the Radio Ramblers to shine. Joe has long had great notoriety as a radio broadcaster and band leader, and this track is sheer proof of his solid, traditionally-grounded banjo picking.

The final two selections, Low Dog Blues and The End of the Line are surprising, yet brilliant departures from the Radio Ramblers’ typical interpretations. The former, first recorded by John Anderson in 1980, is rendered as a driving traditional bluegrass piece, while the latter by The Traveling Wilburys, with its strong groove, displays the vocal harmonies of Mullins and the Radio Ramblers in a unique way. Josh Swift also adds excellent resophonic guitar to this track.

Lovin’, Fightin’, Losin’ Sleep is another great example of why Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers are at the forefront of traditional bluegrass music today. This recording encompasses everything there is to love about them and their brand of music.