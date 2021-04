Love’s Fleeting Fire from Audie Blaylock and Redline

615 Hideaway Records has a new single for Audie Blaylock and Redline, the first from their upcoming project with the label. It furthers Audie’s stated intent to preserve the sound and feel of traditional bluegrass music through new and original material.

This latest is called Love’s Fleeting Fire, written by Redline bassist Reed Jones, with Blaylock in the producer’s chair. Audie sings lead and plays guitar, with Jones on bass, and Evan Ward on banjo, Mason Wright on fiddle, and special guest (and former bandmate) Patrick McAvinue on mandolin.

The Hideaway folks captured this music video in the studio, with a sneak peek of the track.

Love’s Fleeting Fire will be available wherever you stream or download music online later in April. Radio programmers can get it now from AirPlay Direct.