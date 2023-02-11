Love Train drops for Dale Ann Bradley

Pinecastle Records has a new single today for Dale Ann Bradley, the latest from their upcoming album with the six-time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Kentucky For Me.

This is a new song, Love Train, written by Kim Fox, who sings harmony with Bradley along with country artist Rebecca Lynn Howard, who shares in the lead singing as well.

Dale Ann reports that she really enjoyed singing with these two other fine vocalists.

“It’s a song about trains and broken hearts, which have always sort of gone together. Kim Fox hit a home run in her writing of this song. She, along with Kentuckian Rebecca Lynn Howard were a joy to sing with.”

Love Train has a funky, bluesy lilt to it, with support from Tony Wray on banjo and mandolin, Jim Hurst on guitar, and Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar.

Have a listen…

Love Train is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Kentucky For Me is set for release later this year. Among its 11 tracks are other collaborations with noted artists like John Conlee, Sam Bush, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and Larry Cordle.