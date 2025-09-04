Love Through Time from Amanda Cook

Amanda Cook has released her first single as the new owner/operator of Mountain Fever Records, a song she wrote with two of her bandmates called Love Through Time. It will serve as the title track for her next album, expected next summer, which will include many different looks at love, in all its many forms.

Love Through Time is what Bill Monroe used to call a “true song,” which tells of something real from lived experience. The experience told here is of the romantic relationship Amanda has with her husband, Dennis, an authentic love story lived out through their marriage of 28 years. Only in a special true love would a man uproot and leave behind a successful business he had built to allow his wife to follow her bluegrass dream, but that’s exactly what Dennis did for Amanda.

She started writing this song in 2019 when the two moved from Florida to Virginia, and finished it recently with the help of Justin Alexander and Troy Boone.

It’s one that means a great deal to her.

“Love Through Time is one of the most personal songs I’ve ever written. I wanted something on this album that truly reflected our story—the ups, the growth, the deep connection we’ve nurtured over the years. With help from Justin and Troy, the song came to life. The chorus says it all: we’ve weathered every season together, hand in hand, and we’re still standing strong.”

Awwww….

Love Through Time was recorded with Cook’s touring band: Carolyne Van Lierop Boone on banjo, Troy Boone on mandolin, Justin Alexander on guitar, Joshua Faul on bass, and George Mason on fiddle.

Check it out.

Love Through Time is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.