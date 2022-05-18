Love Someone Like Me from Zach Top

Young bluegrass singer on the rise Zach Top has chosen a song deeply associated with a pair of iconic artists for his latest single for RBR Entertainment. But this promising artist has the skill to pull it off, assisted by his top flight Nashville band.

Love Someone Like Me is released in tandem with Zach’s eponymous debut EP. The song was big some years ago in country, written by Holly Dunn and Radney Foster, and a decade later in bluegrass so it should be well familiar to anyone who follows either genre.

Zach and his fellow pickers were all born after this one was popular, so it was something new when they discovered it.

“This song was originally recorded by Holly Dunn in the ’80s, and then New Grass Revival covered it in the ’90s. We heard their version, started playing it live, and people just loved it. From that, we knew we HAD to include it on this project. The arrangement on this song is so fun. We had a blast recording it and I think that really comes across in the final product.”

Supporting Top, who sings lead and plays guitar, are Maddie Denton on fiddle, Calib Smith on banjo, Zion Napier on mandolin and Wyatt Harmon on bass. Denton and Smith sing harmony vocals.

Have a listen…

Love Someone Like Me, and the full Zach Top EP, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.