Love of the Mountains video from Mike Mitchell

Mike Mitchell completes his tribute to Allen Mills and The Lost and Found with a music video for his current Turnberry Records single, Love of the Mountains.

The song, now a bluegrass standard, was written and initially recorded by Allen with the band on their first album in 1975, and helped cement their status as a group to be reckoned with at the time. It has also been memorably cut by Larry Sparks, Seldom Scene, Bluegrass Alliance, and many others.

Mitchell lives in Floyd, VA, not far from Mills in Ferrum, and after asking Allen’s blessing to record his song, Mike likewise invited Allen and his wife Deb to join them for the video shoot. It’s a great way to bring the whole thing full circle, as Mike recalls that when he first moved to southwestern Virginia some years ago, Allen was the first person to give him a gig.

With Mitchell on fiddle and lead vocals on the track, assistance came from Tray Wellington on banjo, Joey Mosley on guitar, Jake Mosley on mandolin, and Jason Moore on bass. Jesse Smathers and Jesse Brock added harmony vocals.

With homage to it’s writer, Mike presents the music video for his version of the song.

“Allen Mills is THE elder statesman of bluegrass music here in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and I offer this cover of one of his classics, with respect and humility.”

The video was shot in Floyd County, VA and features Mike along with Melissa Gerth, James Robey, and Allen and Deb Mills.

Enjoy.

Mike’s Love of the Mountains is included on his latest album, Fathers and Sons, available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered from the Turnberry Records web site.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.