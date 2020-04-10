Love Is The Key video premiere from Family Sowell

615 Hideaway Records has chosen today, Good Friday, to premiere a new music video from The Family Sowell. It’s for their new single, Love Is The Key, with a message of hope for a troubled world at Easter time.

The Sowells are a family band consisting of six talented siblings, ranging in age from 23 to 13. All learned to play bluegrass together at their home in Texas, and have earned a living for the family as performers for several years. As the potential for the band grew, they all packed up and moved to Knoxville to be closer to where the action is in the bluegrass world.

As a group, the Sowells, shared this statement along with the new video.

“The pandemic of COVID-19 really hit us hard in mid March. After debuting at the Mountain View Spring Bluegrass Festival, one concert after another on our Louisiana tour was canceled. In the middle of all the uncertainty, David Stewart and Mark “Brink” Brinkman, reached out to us with a brand new song, Love is the Key. As soon as we heard it, we immediately jumped in with both feet to arrange it and released a performance video on Facebook. In less than 48 hours, the song hit over 50K views! The video gained even more traction when Bluegrass Life, the world’s largest network for bluegrass, shared it on their own Facebook page, reaching 100K views and still climbing. Almost immediately after posting, we received several messages from fans wondering if we had a copy of the song to buy and if not, when would we. A week after the song was pitched to us we were able to record in studio with our producer, Ben Isaacs. We knew we wanted this song to reach as many people as possible, so we reached out to Sammy Passamano III, to help us with radio promotion. We are excited to share the message of this song to the world!

Fear so often locks us in. It blurs our vision and ultimately keeps us from all we were meant to be. This song talks about the key to release us from fear—love. Love alone is the answer. We want this song to be a ray of hope in these dark and scary times. We want you to be free, free from the lies, free from fear.”

The Family Sowell is Jacob Sowell on banjo, Joshua Sowell on guitar, Naomi Sowell on bass, Abigail Sowell on mandolin, John-Mark Sowell on fiddle, and Justus Sowell on reso-guitar.

Love Is The Key is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.