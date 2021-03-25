Love In The Mountains video from Gary Brewer and Ashton Shepherd

Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers have released a music video for the third single from their 2020 album, 40th Anniversary Celebration. This project features Gary and the boys teamed up with many of the consequential artists he has known and recorded with over the years.

Previous releases from this record have included songs cut with The Travelin’ McCourys and Doug Phelps of The Kentucky Headhunters, and the new video finds Brewer and his sons with renowned country artist, Ashton Shepherd. Her first two albums delivered a pair of top 20 country hits, Takin’ Off This Pain and Look It Up.

Now she has collaborated with Gary, Mason, and Wayne Brewer on one Gary wrote called Love In The Mountains. They shot the video back during the bleak winter months giving the production something of a desolate look, even though the track tells of the sweetness of a romance kindled in the hills. Gary and Ashton trade verses and share vocals on the chorus as they take a stroll through the chill mountain scenery.

Love In The Mountains and the full 40th Anniversary Celebration project are available wherever you stream or download music online. CDs and downloads can be purchased directly from the Brewers online as well. Radio programmers can get the tracks from AirPlay Direct.