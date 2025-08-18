Love Gone Missing from Jaelee Roberts

Jaelee Roberts is generating so much attention as a vocalist with Sister Sadie, that some folks may forget that she has a solo recording career on her own with Mountain Home Music.

Miss Roberts has been turning heads in bluegrass since she was a preteen. The daughter of The Grascals’ Danny Roberts and artist rep Andrea Roberts, Jaelee was born with the bluegrass in her soul. Coming along on trips with her dad, she could be found singing in festival campgrounds and parking lot, belting ’em out like a seasoned pro. You could hear her 100 feet away, such was the power of her voice, even before starting to perform professionally.

Her new album, Let Me Be Lonely, is set to release at the end of the month, with another single, Love Gone Missing, available beforehand. It’s a co-write of hers with one of her regular collaborators.

“I co-wrote Love Gone Missing with my friend, Theo MacMillan, with whom I wrote the title track and November from my debut album, Something You Didn’t Count On. We were swapping around ideas during a writing session, and Love Gone Missing is the result of that, and I really love it!

The entire song is written from the perspective of the girl — but that isn’t revealed until the last verse, which gives the story a different twist. This song has hopeful lyrics about losing the person you love, but knowing there’s a chance to get them back.”

Helping out in the studio were Cody Kilby on guitar, Ron Block on banjo, Andy Leftwich on mandolin, mandola, and fiddle, and Byron House on bass. Jaelee sings the lead, and one harmony part, with Grayson Lane singing the other.

Like many of her solo recordings, this one offers a nice mix of bluegrass and acoustic country, demonstrating the emotional range the current IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year brings to bear on a song.

Have a listen.

Love Gone Missing is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders and pre-saves for the full Let Me Be Lonely album are likewise enabled.