Love Bug video from The Kody Norris Show

There is one solid truth in the bluegrass world that you can take to the bank – if you don’t have fun at a Kody Norris show, you need to check your fun-ometer. Sure it’s corny, and maybe even silly at times, but The Kody Norris Show means to entertain bluegrass audiences, and they prove it every time they take the stage.

Recently signed to Rebel Records, they have released a first single from their first album with the label, a new number Norris wrote called Love Bug. No… it’s not the George Jones classic from the ’60s, or even the Jonas Brothers hit from a decade ago, but a brand new love song about Kody’ romance and eventual marriage to his best friend and fiddle player, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris.

Love Bug is a cheerful, beguiling little song, providing just the sort of distraction many folks need these days.

Have a listen in the accompanying music video, shot while Kody and crew were on tour in San Antonio. The video was filmed and edited by Scott Sanders, and directed by Amy Richmond.

The Kody Norris Show is Kody on guitar and vocal, Mary Rachel on fiddle, Josiah Tyree on banjo, and Charlie Lowman on bass.

Mark Freeman, President of Rebel Records, says that shutdown restrictions have slowed down a new project from the band, but that he is pleased to be able to offer this new single now.

“When we signed The Kody Norris Show back in January, we were excited about releasing a full project this summer. But, like so many, we have had to adapt and change our plans due to COVID-19. Fortunately the band had a few numbers in the can before the pandemic hit, including Love Bug, which is such a catchy song! We are now thrilled to present it as a first single to whet the appetites of folks in anticipation of the full release.”

Love Bug is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for a new, full length album from The Kody Norris Show early next year.