Love Bluegrass Style: bluegrass Valentine gift ideas

Couples display affection for each other in various ways. Those within the bluegrass community have their own unique strategy of showing their devotion to their significant others. Only those versed in the genre truly understand their methodology. While flowers and candy are safe traditional gifts, there are more personal creative offerings for bluegrass musicians and enthusiasts.

As we prepare to celebrate Valentine’s Day, it is a perfect time for bluegrassers to express their love in acoustic musical fashion. Cost can range from your labor to whatever your budget allows. Here are a few gift suggestions that I’d like to share…some from personal experience:

Change your honey’s strings without being asked.

Give their favorite instrument a good cleaning or offer to take it to a professional for a new set-up.

Purchase tickets and take them on a surprise road trip to an undisclosed destination to hear their favorite artist or group.

Buy them new gaskets: tuners, capos, tone guards, drum dials, personalized straps, or other musical paraphernalia.

Subscribe or renew their subscription to a musical magazine, online publication, or service such as ArtistWorks or Strum Machine. There’s also a wealth of autobiographies, biographies, and memoirs on, or by, bluegrass icons.

Invest in something old. Vintage is always a popular choice. Whether it’s an instrument (stores do ship), a vinyl album, poster, photograph, or record player. Old is the “new” rage.

Compose an original love song. It is sure to score bonus points. Avoid all murder and cheating themes that tend to dominate the catalog of bluegrass tunes. Generate lyrics that genuinely express your love and affection or describe your partner in poetic detail. “Her eyes shine like diamonds” or “her lips were red as a rose” are as cliche as “he was tall, dark, and handsome.” Delve into your own creative side and inspire yourself to formulate something unique.

Propose to send your sweetie to an acoustic camp or better yet, suggest that you both attend.

Offer to pay for lessons with their favorite musician or vocalist. Many professionals offer private on-line sessions.

Book a bluegrass cruise or develop a travel agenda to a festival or venue that you’ve both never attended.

Select or design music-themed jewelry or clothing that matches your significant other’s taste in fashion.

Donate to a music scholarship or grant in their name. You’ll be helping someone else while still acknowledging your mate.

These are just the tip of the Matterhorn. There are lots of fun, imaginative, and meaningful ways to show your love, Bluegrass Style, this Valentine’s Day or on any special occasion. Get going, make someone’s day, and then share your creativity on social media to inspire others in the bluegrass community to think outside the box.