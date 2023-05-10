Lost River Sessions filming Sister Sadie at Bluegrass Hall of Fame

Lost River Sessions, the Emmy-winning live music program from Western Kentucky University PBS and WKU Public Radio will be filming an episode next week from the Bluegrass Music Hall of fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY.

We have mentioned in past coverage of the Hall of Fame facility that they have a professional audio and video recording system installed in their Woodward Theater, capable of live switching as well as video capture. Part of the reason for designing such a system during construction of this $15 million home for the Museum in 2018 was to attract just this sort of opportunity, and to use it for their own programs like My Bluegrass Story, which airs on RFD-TV and was recently nominated for its own Emmy.

Sister Sadie will be the featured act for this live concert on May 18, highlighting the new lineup of the band. Along with veteran founders Deanie Richardson on fiddle and Gena Britt on banjo, and guitarist/vocalist Jaelee Roberts, the group now includes singer and songwriter Dani Flowers on guitar, and Maddie Dalton on bass and vocals.

Opening the show will be Owensboro’s own Kentucky Shine, which consists of JB Miller on guitar, Steven Stewart on fiddle, Ross Clark on bass, and Jordan Riehm on banjo.

Tickets for this concert taping are available now from the Hall of Fame box office.

Lost River Sessions airs on WKU PBS each week on Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. (CT), and again on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. It can also be heard on WKU Public Radio out of Bowling Green at 97.5 FM on Saturdays at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. (CT). Online archives of the full four seasons are also available for viewing online, and the WKU TV and radio services both also stream live online.