Lost Love from Katelyn Ingardia

South Carolina bluegrass singer/songwriter Katelyn Ingardia, who made her name as the lead vocalist and primary songwriter for Backline, has a new single to share. As the sole founding member remaining in the group, one supposes that it’s pretty much her band at this point.

In addition to her strong singing voice, Katelyn has stood out for the inventiveness of her original songs, both lyrically and melodically. This latest, Lost Love, follows this pattern as well, a tragic love song with a very contemporary bluegrass vibe.

Or as she put it…

“This is an original number of mine that I wrote inspired by that line, ‘ships passing in the night.’

It’s about two individuals that keep trying a love that doesn’t seem to ever work for them. They pass each other in time and then they are gone.”

Supporting on the track are producer Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar, Zack Arnold on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, and Tim Crouch on fiddle. Partin and Arnold sing harmony.

It’s a delightful song, and these artists do a bang up job on the single. Have a listen…

Lost Love is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

It will also be included on Katelyn’s next solo project, whose release date should be announced soon.