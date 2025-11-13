Lost John video from Tony Trischka and The Steeldrivers

Tony Trischka – photo © Gregory Heisler

Down The Road Records has a new single for veteran banjo trendsetter Tony Trischka, recorded with The Steeldrivers.

As you might guess from the choice of the ‘Drivers to accompany him, Tony has picked out something of a bluesy number from the old time music catalog, Lost John. It’s another track from his next Down The Road project, following up the big Earl Jam album from last year.

A very interesting aspect of Trischka’s music is that while he built his reputation from the 1970s forward as a pioneering trailblazer, taking the banjo in new and unexpected directions, his output as a mature artist has been decidedly less radical, and more embracing of the traditions that have informed bluegrass, folk, old time, and classic banjo music.

That continues here, with the banjo playing drawn almost entirely from the Earl Scruggs canon, brilliantly played of course, and with a clear respect for the style. I wonder what 25 year old Tony would have said about it.

Regardless, he is giving us some wonderful music here, nicely interpreted by The Steeldrivers and their penchant for “bluegrass soul music.”

Tony gives a nice shoutout to his recording partners.

“Matt Dame’s vocal is a tour de force, with an urgency, propelling the song forward. Tammy Rogers’ sinewy fiddling, doubled and otherwise, is a perfect complement.”

Also appearing on the track, and in this accompanying video from the studio session, are Brent Truitt on mandolin and Mike Fleming on bass.

Check it out.

Lost John is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.