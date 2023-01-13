Losing Time video from Route 3

Skip to content
Pinecastle Records has a new single today for southern Missouri’s Route 3, the title track of their first project with the label, . Losing Time
The song was written by Route 3 guitarist and vocalist, Jason Jordan, whose original material has been recorded by other noted artists like Doyle Lawson. It tells the familiar tale of a man who realizes he is losing time in a dead relationship, and living in a city where he doesn’t want to be.
Jordan is supported by bandmates Gaylon Harper on banjo, Roy Bond on mandolin, and Doug Clifton on bass. Ron Stewart adds fiddle to the track on the album.
This live performance video captures the band playing
Losing Time at last year’s World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC.
VIDEO
The studio version of
Losing Time , as well as the full album, can be purchased or streamed from popular sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
Route 3 has audio CDs
available on their web site.
