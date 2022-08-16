Losing My Religion from Volume Five

Skip to content
Volume Five also has a new single today from Mountain Fever Records, another from their next album with the label.
This time it’s a new song from the pen of Josh Miller called
, not to be confused with the smash hit for R.E.M. by the same title. Josh has placed cuts with IIIrd Tyme Out, Highland Travelers, and The Darrell Webb Band, and is a former member of several popular bluegrass touring bands. Losing My Religion
It tells of a fire-and-brimstone preacher who falls from grace when he loses his young son and lets the devil into his life. Miller has put together a very dark story which Volume Five gives exactly the right slightly sinister treatment.
Lead singer, fiddler, and bandleader Glen Harrell shared a few words about their new single.
“I was so fortunate to have this song dropped in my lap. Josh Miller is one of my favorite writers and musicians. This song shows how anyone can have their world turned upside down and become hurt so deeply that they doubt everything they know to be true. This is a great song to remind people once again that it rains on the just and the unjust.”
Harrell is supported by bandmates Jacob Burleson on guitar and Aaron Ramsey on mandolin. The recording took place before Patton Wages suffered his stroke, so his banjo is heard here, as is former member Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar. Josh Shilling sings harmony.
Have a listen…
Losing My Religion by Volume Five is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.
