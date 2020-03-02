Lorraine Jordan west coast tour report #2

Skip to content
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road in San Diego – photo by David Cupp
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road are touring now in California, and have promised to send us regular reports with photos from the west coast. Here is Lorraine’s second installment.
There’s a line in
True Grass that says, “now we’re fighting everyday to keep bluegrass alive.” When I hear those words, I am reminded that “the fight” isn’t so much a struggle as it is the appreciation, respect for, and the willingness to put in the work required to preserve and advance bluegrass music. That effort is shared by musicians, event producers, fans, and organizations and associations ranging from international to grassroots, local levels. Each plays a vital role in keeping the art form alive and we’re all the better for it.
We will be playing for several organizations in this tour, the first if which was
The San Diego Bluegrass Society who hosted our event Sunday afternoon, and certainly did not disappoint. To the contrary, we were absolutely impressed with all aspects of their production before, during, even after the show… all “top shelf” in every regard. We had an incredibly good time, and made several new friends in the process. Touring doesn’t get any better, and we are thankful to the SDBS board and membership for a job well done.
Next stop, the Carnival Inspiration and the Danny Stewart Cruise to Ensenada, Mexico.
Stay tuned… more to come soon!
Lorraine
