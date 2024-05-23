Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road trek to Wyoming for video shoot

Lorraine Jordan shared some photos of the trip she took with her band, Carolina Road, out west to Wyoming recently.

The proximate reason for the visit was to play at friend and songwriter David Stewart’s Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY. But as long as they were there, they all decided to take in some sightseeing, and use the old west charm of the historic Occidental for a video shoot.

The next single for Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road is Keepers of The Flame, a new Country Grass song, and while the video won’t be ready for several weeks, Jordan wanted to tease the release with some of the fun images they took out west. Once it hits, you may see some of these same locations in the video.

Band members brought their spouses along for the trip, and Lorraine brought her dad, a fixture at most of her events.

Looks like a lovely time was had by all!