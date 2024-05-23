Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road trek to Wyoming for video shoot

Lorraine Jordan shared some photos of the trip she took with her band, Carolina Road, out west to Wyoming recently.

The proximate reason for the visit was to play at friend and songwriter David Stewart’s Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY. But as long as they were there, they all decided to take in some sightseeing, and use the old west charm of the historic Occidental for a video shoot.

The next single for Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road is Keepers of The Flame, a new Country Grass song, and while the video won’t be ready for several weeks, Jordan wanted to tease the release with some of the fun images they took out west. Once it hits, you may see some of these same locations in the video.

Band members brought their spouses along for the trip, and Lorraine brought her dad, a fixture at most of her events.

Looks like a lovely time was had by all!

Lorraine Jordan and David Stewart at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road perform at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road perform at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY
Allen Dyer, Donna Dyer, Shannon Lamm, and Kevin Lamm in Buffalo, WY
Royce Jordan visits Mount Rushmore in South Dakota
Lorraine Jordan at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY
Garrett Newton and Lorraine Jordan at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY
Royce Jordan, Lorraine Jordan, Jackie Stewart, and David Stewart at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY
Allen and Donna Dyer in Buffalo, WY
Shannon and Kevin Lamm in Buffalo, WY
Left to right clock wise, Micky Stroud, Shannon Lamm, Kevin Lamm, Royce Jordan,Allen Dyer, Donna Dyer, Lorraine Jordan, Teresa Morris, Wayne Morris, Donna Newton, Garrett Newton, David Stewart, Jackie Stewart, and Pam Stroud at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY
Teresa Morris, Wayne Morris, Allen Dyer, Donna Dyer, Garrett Newton, Donna Newton, Lorraine Jordan, Royce Jordan and Kevin Lamm at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road perform at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY
Lorraine Jordan at the Continental Divide
Donna and Allen Dye at at Yellowstone National Park
Donna Newton and Garrett Newton at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY
Garrett Newton goes full old west at the historic Occidental Hotel in Buffalo, WY

