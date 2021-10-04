Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road CD release party

What a shindig!!

Lorraine Jordan and Carolina Road hosted a CD release party for their new Gospel recording, I Can Go To Them, at Lorraine’s Coffee House and Music on Friday, October 1, taking advantage of the World of Bluegrass events taking place down the road in Raleigh.

The CD is dedicated to all of the band members’ mothers, and includes an heartfelt note about each one.

It was a sold out crowd including Ken Marshburn, the Mayor of Garner, North Carolina. The audience was made up of regulars, musicians, out-of-town friends, World of Bluegrass attendees, and music lovers at large.

The evening started out with a celebration of a couple band member birthdays, Ben Greene and Kevin Lamm both had their days celebrated. Then it was band picture time. The first pictures did not include Randy Graham – he was busy talking!!

The first set of music was all of the tracks from the CD, some very powerful music indeed. Lorraine has always included Gospel music in her projects, but this is her first project dedicated entirely to the genre.

Doug Whitley was the MC for the evening, with some help from Lorraine’s father, Royce Jordan.

Everyone enjoyed cake, ice cream, and fellowship during the intermission. Strangers became friends and old friends had the opportunity to catch up.

The second set featured a number of special guests. The first was Lorraine’s daughter, Susanna Langdon, followed by Lorraine’s husband, Tom Langdon, and his former bandmate doing a couple Gospel tunes. Next up was former IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year, Jesse Brock. He was joined by Ryan Paisley and they did some hot twin mandolin playing. Danny Paisley joined Lorraine for a rendition of True Grass Again. Danny and Ryan did a couple tunes with Garrett Newton on banjo before a rollicking finale of Will the Circle Be Unbroken. That brought all of the evening’s performers to the stage. One was special. She was Lorraine’s original vocal teacher when Lorraine was 16 years old.

All-in-all it was an evening to remember. Get a copy of I Can Go To Them for your collection. It’s good!

Be sure to visit Lorraine’s Coffee House and Music when you are in the Garner, North Carolina area. There is good music and fun!

Support your local music venues.

Photos by CandidPix and Laura Tate Photography.