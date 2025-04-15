Lorraine Jordan and Tom Worley wed

Lorraine Jordan and Tom Worley on their wedding day (4/5/25) – photo © Adrien Barrett

Lorraine Jordan, leader of the long-running Carolina Road bluegrass band, and Dr. Thomas Worley, were married in a beautiful ceremony on April 5, 2025. The wedding took place in the Grand Marquis Ballroom in Garner, North Carolina, Lorraine’s hometown for over 40 years. Tom is a native of southern Ohio and resided most recently near Hillsboro, Ohio. He recently retired from The Ohio State University after 25 years as Associate Professor of Agricultural Economics, and director of a research and Extension Center in Piketon Ohio.

The wedding ceremony was unique in that several of Lorraine’s music friends performed solos with live accompaniment. Alan Dyer, Wayne and Teresa Morris, Kent Dixon, Danny Stanley, Willie and Kim Clark, and Donnie Fowler, each sang beautiful classic country songs chosen by Tom and Lorraine with special meaning to them. Musicians Joe Pessolano, Christin Danchi, Wayne Morris, Andrea Danchi, and Alan Hicks performed prior to the ceremony as well as with each solo performance.

Tom and Lorraine will make their primary home in Garner, and expect to frequently visit their Ohio farm home. Lorraine and Carolina Road will continue their tour schedule as well as promote and host five bluegrass festivals located in North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio. Lorraine’s Coffee House in Garner and music will continue hosting live music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

Many congratulations to Tom and Lorraine!