Lori King to 615 Hideaway Alliance

Iowa bluegrass vocalist and bandleader Lori King has signed with 615 Hideaway Alliance in Nashville, a music marketing firm affiliated with 615 Hideaway Records, which offers the same services to artists as they do the ones on their label.

Together they have released a new single, King’s cut of Put Yourself in My Place, written by Carl Jackson and Pam Tillis, which Pam had as a single in 1991. Lori keeps the finger style guitar opening from the original, but instead of breaking into a honky tonk country beat after the first verse, she jumps deep into the grass with support from Zeb Snyder on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Jim VanCleve on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar.

King shared a bit about the theme of this new track.

“This song is about believing in love, even when someone feels too broken to try again. We’ve all known people who’ve been hurt and afraid to open their hearts, and I wanted to bring that emotion to life in a bluegrass way. If just one person listens and finds hope in these lyrics, then I’ve done my job.”

Check out her arrangement of this classic number.

Put Yourself in My Place from Lori King is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers through 615 Hideaway Alliance.