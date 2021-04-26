Lori King & Junction 63 to Make Welcome Entertainment

Skip to content
Make Welcome Entertainment has announced the signing of Iowa grassers, Lori King & Junction 63, to the agency for artist representation.
Junction 63 is one of the most awarded bluegrass groups in the midwest, founded by the husband and wife team of Jeff and Lori King. She plays bass and he guitar, with both sharing the vocal duties with a strong band of seasoned players. Kevin Amburgey is on mandolin, Mark Hargrove on banjo, and Kyle Murphy on fiddle.
Lori believes that working with Make Welcome will help them increase their visibility on the national bluegrass scene.
“I love performing and feeling the energy you get from the crowd when you walk on stage. We are always looking for new ways to ramp up our shows and reach new fans. I think that partnering with Make Welcome Entertainment will allow me to focus on making great music, and help us raise our fanbase outside of the Midwest! We can’t wait to play live shows again and plan to kick off our summer schedule in May at Silver Dollar City.”
Make Welcome Entertainment was formed in 2010 by Andrea Ball and Jennifer Jensen, and maintains offices in Nashville and Washington, DC. Their roster of artists includes bluegrass harmonica player David Naiditch, bluegrass singer and songwriter Stacey Grubb, and country artists Shane Thomas and Joe Rucker.
For more information on Lori King & Junction 63, or any of the other Make Welcome artists,
visit the agency online.
