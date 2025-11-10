Lord I’m Thankful from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

As we count down to the time when we’ll have no more music from Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, they present us with a new single, appropriate for the Thanksgiving holiday that’s fast approaching.

It’s Lord I’m Thankful, written by Larry Cordle and Larry Shell, that is included on the band’s current gospel release, Thankful and Blessed. Joe sings this one, and says that he means every word when he delivers it on stage.

He also took the opportunity of this new single to share his own gratitude for what he’s been able to accomplish over the past 20 years with his band.

“This song is a prayer of thanksgiving from start to finish. It is sung unto the Lord. My friend Larry Cordle helped write a psalm, and delivering the lyrics vocally was very personal for me. I’m certainly thankful for my family, friends, and the prayers of people I’ve never even been acquainted with. But the point of the song is I’m most thankful for the God of all creation, who so loved the world that He gave His only Son as a sacrifice for my sin and yours. And by believing that God, in the person of Jesus Christ, took my place, I’ve secured eternal life.

I thank the Lord for the opportunities He has provided to have the music of The Radio Ramblers presented on stages and recordings for 20 years. As I wrap up two decades of touring and leading a band, I’m blessed remembering the thousands of people who have contributed to the success of JMRR. Friends and fans delivered encouragement and invested their time and resources to support our music. Songwriters, sound and studio engineers, bus drivers and mechanics, broadcasters and concert presenters, journalists and publicists, booking agents and talent buyers, luthiers and instrument companies, sponsors, and photographers — God has given them all gifts and talents, and they have generously helped our music thrive.

Billy Blue Records and Rebel Records invested in our music and, with grace and professionalism, provided us the opportunity to create recordings that hopefully inspire listeners for generations. The Grand Ole Opry allowed us to enjoy the most extraordinary stage in our industry. Kimberly Williams and Laura Mainer didn’t just work hard to benefit the band; they cared about us and our families.

My wife Tammy, my son Daniel, and daughter Sarah helped in every way imaginable. Middle Urbana Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield, OH, kept me grounded. Each player in The Radio Ramblers and their families — Adam, Mike, Tim, Evan, Duane, Randy, Jason, Jeff, Chris, and Zach — created music that mattered and inspired me to persevere.

Yes, Lord, I’m thankful.”

Have a listen.

Lord I’m Thankful, and the full Thankful and Blessed album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.