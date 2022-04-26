Skip to content
Mountain Fever Records has a new single today from them Williams boys, in this case, Jr. Williams singing a gem from the late Don Williams, . Lord I Hope This Day Is Good
Don Williams was a master of understatement, and of finding songs that celebrated the simple life. This Dave Hanner number which Don released in 1981 is a perfect example. It went to #1, and has since been covered by a good many artists, including Anne Murray and Lee Ann Womack. Paul Brewster also recorded it on his bluegrass solo project,
Everybody’s Talkin’ in 2007.
For Jr.’s cut, we have an appropriately restrained arrangement, with Williams’ voice supported simply by Aaron Ramsey on guitar, Adam Steffey on mandolin, Nathan Aldridge on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar and bass. Partin also provides harmony vocals.
Williams says that this one had stuck with him from his youth.
“I’m a lover of good country music. I remember this song being released just after high school; I’ve always been a Don Williams fan! I love good story songs, songs with a message. With all the things going wrong in our world these days, I think most of us would just like to see some good things happen. This song hits home with me and hopefully many of the listeners.”
Even if you don’t know Don’s lovely original, this new version is sure to please.
Have a listen…
Lord I Hope This Day Is Good from Jr. Williams is available today from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
