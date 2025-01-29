Looks Like The End Of The Road from Alison Krauss & Union Station

Alison Krauss & Union Station have announced the March 28 release of Arcadia on Down The Road Records. At the same time, the band has released a debut single, Looks Like The End Of The Road.

Arcadia marks a number of firsts for Alison and the boys. It’s their first album in 14 years, the first to feature new guitarist and vocalist Russell Moore, and their first not on Rounder Records, though the new label is one recently launched by the founders of Rounder, Ken Irwin, Marian Leighton Levy, and Bill Nowlin, as well as John Virant. In another numerical convergence, Rounder first signed a young Alison when she was 14 years of age.

The rest of AKUS remains the same. Ron Block is on banjo and guitar, Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar, and Barry Bales on bass along with Alison on fiddle and lead vocals. They sound as good as they ever have, if not better. Krauss is in fine voice, and she has chosen strong material, and arranged and recorded it to sonic perfection.

As evidence, see this first single, which Alison says was another first… the first one she picked for the album.

“Usually, I find something that’s a first song, and then things fall into place. That song was Looks Like The End Of The Road. Jeremy Lister wrote it, and it just felt so alive – and as always, I could hear the guys already playing it.”

It’s dreamy ballad, very much in the AKUS tradition, sure to be a welcome relief to fans of the band who have waited so long for a new recording.

Have a listen…

Looks Like The End Of The Road is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders and pre-saves for Arcadia are likewise enabled.

Alison Krauss & Union Station will be touring in support of Arcadia, starting on April 17 with two nights in Louisville, KY, and running through a total of 75 dates finishing up at the end of September. More details and ticket information can be found online.