Long Skinny Lanky Sarah Jane from Section House

Back in 2016 a bluegrass supergroup called Section House appeared, made up of some of the finest young pickers around Nashville. Their self-titled project for Mountain Fever Records blew the doors straight off a set of hard-hitting instrumentals, and helped establish these players as among the tops of their generation.

Aaron Ramsey was on mandolin, Cory Walker on banjo, Bryan McDowell on fiddle, Jake Stargel on guitar, and Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar. There really wasn’t any thought of touring or performing regularly; it was a group of friends who enjoyed playing together, and getting to record as a team.

Now, nine years hence, Section House has returned with Gaven Largent in the reso role, and adding his vocals to the mix. They are back with Mountain Fever, and have a new single taken from the Ralph Stanley catalog with the glorious title, Long Skinny Lanky Sarah Jane.

Largent said that choosing this song was the work of a moment.

“I am the biggest Ralph Stanley fan in the world, and this song is just so ridiculous. What’s not to love?”

With Gaven on reso-guitar, the rest of the House is unchanged, and together they deliver a fine version of this classic number.

It’s a hoot! Check it out…

Long Skinny Lanky Sarah Jane is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.