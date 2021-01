Long Hard Year video about 2020 from Max Flansburg

Max Flansburg, a bluegrass guitarist from the Finger Lakes region in central New York, has experienced the past year just like everyone else in the world, and in the music business specifically. In normal times, Max plays with the band Dirty Blanket, but of course opportunities for them to perform during 2020 were severely restricted.

So he took his experiences over the course of the year and turned it into a song, which he tells us will be part of an upcoming solo project.

“The song is really meant to be a time capsule of sorts. The past 12 months have been challenging for everyone, and I dedicate the song to anyone that has experienced loss, isolation, or depression during the pandemic. I really wanted to just put the year 2020 in the form of a song.

I don’t have much media as a solo artist yet, but I am in the process of making my first ever solo record this year. This video is a taste of what is to come. People can follow me on instagram at @MaxFlansburg, and look forward to new music being released.”

The video was shot at Temple Cabin Studios with Aaron Lipp on fiddle and Benny Bleu on banjo.