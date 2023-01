Long Gone video from Authentic Unlimited

Billy Blue Records has a new music video to share today from Authentic Unlimited, their version of Neil Diamond’s Long Gone.

Authentic Unlimited has been making waves ever since their founding a year ago, made up of three members of the final edition of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (Jerry Cole on bass, Eli Johnston on banjo, and Stephen Burwell on fiddle), plus veteran mandolinist Jesse Brock and relative newcomer John Meador on guitar.

Long Gone is the latest single from the band’s self-titled debut project, which made its way into bluegrass via The Knoxville Grass back in the 1970s. Cole grew up in that area, and recalls hearing them perform it when he was much younger. After Jerry played the Knoxville Grass cut for the rest of the guys, it was quickly decided to include it on the record.

Cole tells us that it sounds just as he had hoped.

“I have liked this tune since the first time I heard it! We thought it would be a perfect fit. I’m well pleased with how it turned out!”

Check it out in this performance video. It’s a good’n.

Long Gone, and the full Authentic Unlimited album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDS and vinyl copies can be ordered directly from the artists.