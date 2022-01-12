Long Gone drops for Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz

Skip to content
Mountain Fever Records has released another track from , expected later this month from Nashville songwriters and artists Surely Will Be Singing Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz.
Like all the tracks on this new album,
Long Gone comes from the pens of Tammy and Thomm, both well-respected writers in Music City. Rogers is also a member of The SteelDrivers, and Jutz has a number of albums under his own name as a singer. Long Gone brings yet another perspective on the classic train song in s bluegrass style.
This time they opt for a full band sound from their duo project, supported by Justin Moses on banjo and Mark Fain on bass, Tammy plays fiddle and mandolin, and sings harmony with Thomm, who provides guitar and the lead vocal.
Check it out.
Tammy and Thomm will be hosting an album release show on January 30 at
The Bluebird Café in Nashville, and will be filming an episode for the television program on February 5. Song of the Mountains
Pre-orders for the
Surely Will Be Singing album are enabled now from digital resellers online. Audio CDs can be ordered from the artists directly.
