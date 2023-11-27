Lonesome with Heartaches from the Larry Stephenson Band

High lonesome traditional bluegrass superhero Larry Stephenson has a new single today with his talented band, a Bill Harrell classic called Lonesome with Heartaches.

Larry says that he cut the original with Bill when he was a member of the band in the 1980s. It was released in 1991 on Harrell’s Classic Bluegrass album.

This new version finds Larry on mandolin and lead vocal, with bandmates Nick Dauphinais on guitar, Derek Vaden on banjo, and Andy Brown on bass. Nick and Derek sing harmony, and Stephenson tells us that they also had a special guest in the studio.

“Lonesome with Heartaches hasn’t been cut since its first release, and I’ve always had this one in the back of my mind. Not only does the talented Deanie Richardson join us on this track playing fiddle, but she plays a very IMPRESSIVE TRIPLE FIDDLES! I’m looking forward to you hearing how she kicks this one off!”

The three fiddles do make for a powerful intro, and Larry delivers the song in his patented “high as the sky” tenor voice.

Check it out…

Lonesome With Heartaches is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

This song will also be included on the Larry Stephenson Band’s next full-length project, Cast A Lonesome Shadow, expected early in 2024 from Whysper Dream Music.